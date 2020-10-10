Home

Service
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Gordonton Hall
Linda Dorothy BARLOW Notice
BARLOW, Linda Dorothy. Passed away after a short illness on 7th October 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of Morris, much loved precious mother and grandmother of Jenny and David Macdonald, Thomas and Megan, Nathan and Matthew; Carolyn and the late Grant van Kampen, Reuben and Luke; Graham and Rebecca Barlow, Logan, Hannah and Katie; along with all her wider family. Linda will be dreadfully missed by us all, but we know she has passed from this life in to the arms of the Lord she loved and served. A service to remember the life of Linda will be held in the Gordonton Hall, Tuesday 13th October at 11am, followed by refreshments, prior to committal at the Gordonton cemetery. All communications to the Barlow family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
