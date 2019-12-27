Home

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Marae
Linas (Beazley) ROBSON

ROBSON, Linas (nee Beazley). Passed away peacefully after a short and unexpected illness at home (Pukepoto) with whanau and her forever husband Senny by her side on 25th December 2019. Treasured Wife of Senny. Adored Mother of the late Annie-May, Mark, Carly and Gavin. Grandmother of Cale, Mathew, Jaydene, Eden, Te Ngarunui, Amorangi and Hikurangi. Great Grandmother of Cale, Niko and Gia. Linas will be at Te Rarawa Marae Pukepoto. A service will be held at the Marae on Saturday 28th December 2019 at 10am followed by burial at Rangihaukaha Urupa. All communication to Te Rarawa Marae. Geards Funeral Home
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
