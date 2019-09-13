|
|
|
YANG LIU, Lin Chu. Passed away peacefully on 10th September 2019 at 80 years old. Dearly beloved wife of Shao Tan Young. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul Young and Rosana Chan, Chun Sheng Yang and Jing Li. Adored and much cherished grandmother of Kelly Young and Martin Young. You will be sorely missed and forever in our memory. Many thanks to the nursing staff and care givers at Lansdowne Private Hospital and Residential Home for their kindness, care and dedication in looking after Mrs. Yang Liu. Private cremation will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens on Saturday 14th September 2019 and a memorial service to celebrate Lin Chu's life will be held Sunday 15th September, 2pm at Auckland Taiwanese Presbyterian Church at 158 Pakuranga Road (parking available at Saint Kentigern College at 150 Pakuranga Road). Lin Chu loved flowers therefore flower arrangements / wreaths would be appreciated. To order flower arrangements / wreaths and further information, please contact Carina Zhong, Auckland Funerals & Memorials for further information on 021913668.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 13, 2019