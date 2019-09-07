Home

Lily (Lillian) SMEDLEY

SMEDLEY, Lily (Lillian). Passed away suddenly but peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Sunday 1st September 2019. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Allan. Adored mother and mother in law of Chris and Val, and 'Nan' to her grandchildren. Friend and dancing partner of Charlie. A service to celebrate Lillian's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 11.00am on Tuesday 17th September 2019.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
