Lily Lorraine (nee Dawson) (Lorraine) LOWE

Lily Lorraine (nee Dawson) (Lorraine) LOWE Notice
LOWE, Lily Lorraine (Lorraine) (nee Dawson). Peacefully at Thames Hospital, surrounded by her family, on 16th July, 2019; in her 74th year. Much loved wife, soulmate and friend of Tom, for 56 years. Loving mother of Lynette, Annette, Phillip, John and Nina. 'A smile, a laugh, a joke or two, that's the way we will remember you'. A Celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwoood Street, Thames, on Saturday 20th July at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Thames St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages to: 1B Rata Lane, Paeroa 3600.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2019
