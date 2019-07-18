|
|
|
LOWE, Lily Lorraine (Lorraine) (nee Dawson). Peacefully at Thames Hospital, surrounded by her family, on 16th July, 2019; in her 74th year. Much loved wife, soulmate and friend of Tom, for 56 years. Loving mother of Lynette, Annette, Phillip, John and Nina. 'A smile, a laugh, a joke or two, that's the way we will remember you'. A Celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwoood Street, Thames, on Saturday 20th July at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Thames St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages to: 1B Rata Lane, Paeroa 3600.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2019