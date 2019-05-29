Home

Lily Catherine (Hunt) TOMSETT

Lily Catherine (Hunt) TOMSETT Notice
TOMSETT, Lily Catherine (nee Hunt). Passed away on May 26th 2019, aged 88. Much loved wife of the late Tom. Cherished and devoted mum of Neal and Christine, Clive and Susan, the late Kerry and Dawn, Gail and Grant Duncan. Treasured nana to 13 grandchildren and great nana to 10 great grandchildren. Lily was the last of her siblings. Forever now with Tom and Kerry. A memorial service to celebrate Lil's life will be held at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
