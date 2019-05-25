|
|
|
BARKER, Lilly Josephine (nee MacRae). On Friday, 24th May 2019 with her daughters by her side; in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ralph (Curly). Loved and treasured mum to 5 daughters; Christine and the late Terry Rauner, Theresa and the late Glen Stalter, Judith and Peter Drinnan, Patricia and the late Raymond Shingles, Sheree and Wayne O'Brien. Very special Nana to 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. "Go In Peace Mum" Funeral Prayers will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church, Alnwick Street, Warkworth on Wednesday, 29th May 2019 at 1:00pm followed by private cremation. Communications to C/- The Barker Family, PO Box 652, Warkworth 0941 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
Read More