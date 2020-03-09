Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lilly PIRIPI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilly Evelyn (Morgan) PIRIPI


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Lilly Evelyn (Morgan) PIRIPI Notice
PIRIPI, Lilly Evelyn (nee Morgan). Born September 12, 1926. Passed away on March 6, 2020 in Kaitaia. Loved Wife of the late Maukino, Mother to Rangi (deceased), Morgan, Te Waero, Tokowhati, Hone (deceased), Liz and Katarina (deceased), Mother-in-law to Patrick, Barbara, Diane, Teina, Judith, Daughter of the late Cyril and Evelyn Morgan of Waimate. Loved Nana and Great-Grandmother to her many Moko. Contact Piripi whanau for service information.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lilly's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -