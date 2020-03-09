|
|
|
PIRIPI, Lilly Evelyn (nee Morgan). Born September 12, 1926. Passed away on March 6, 2020 in Kaitaia. Loved Wife of the late Maukino, Mother to Rangi (deceased), Morgan, Te Waero, Tokowhati, Hone (deceased), Liz and Katarina (deceased), Mother-in-law to Patrick, Barbara, Diane, Teina, Judith, Daughter of the late Cyril and Evelyn Morgan of Waimate. Loved Nana and Great-Grandmother to her many Moko. Contact Piripi whanau for service information.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2020