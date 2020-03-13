Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian SIMONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Rose SIMONS

Add a Memory
Lillian Rose SIMONS Notice
SIMONS, Lillian Rose. 3rd March 2020 passed away at North Shore Hospital after a sudden fall. Much loved mother of Tere, Nana of Campbell, Courtney and Grand Nana Lilly of Renee, Leon, and Raymond. Many thanks to Mum's kind hearted neighbours and her gardener to went over and above to care for her. Thanks also to the compassionate night nurse in Ward 11 North Shore Hospital. No flowers please, instead donations to Mum's favourite charity Hospice Hibiscus Coast would be appreciated. In accordance with her wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -