|
|
|
SIMONS, Lillian Rose. 3rd March 2020 passed away at North Shore Hospital after a sudden fall. Much loved mother of Tere, Nana of Campbell, Courtney and Grand Nana Lilly of Renee, Leon, and Raymond. Many thanks to Mum's kind hearted neighbours and her gardener to went over and above to care for her. Thanks also to the compassionate night nurse in Ward 11 North Shore Hospital. No flowers please, instead donations to Mum's favourite charity Hospice Hibiscus Coast would be appreciated. In accordance with her wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2020