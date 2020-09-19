Home

Lillian Patricia (nee Andrews) (Pat) WALDEN


1929 - 2020
WALDEN, Lillian Patricia (Pat) (nee Andrews). Born 9th August 1929. Passed on 16th September 2020, at Whitianga Continuing Care. The most cherished mother of Wayne, Chris, Brynn, and Mark, and a dearly loved grandmother and great- grandmother. "You will always be our shining star. Every memory of you will be held and cherished. We will love you forever." A private Family Service was held on 17th September, 2020, and a Memorial Service will take place next year. Messages to: [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020
