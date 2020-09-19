|
WALDEN, Lillian Patricia (Pat) (nee Andrews). Born 9th August 1929. Passed on 16th September 2020, at Whitianga Continuing Care. The most cherished mother of Wayne, Chris, Brynn, and Mark, and a dearly loved grandmother and great- grandmother. "You will always be our shining star. Every memory of you will be held and cherished. We will love you forever." A private Family Service was held on 17th September, 2020, and a Memorial Service will take place next year. Messages to: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020