Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian MAIDMENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Lucy (nee Parr) (Lillian) MAIDMENT

Add a Memory
Lillian Lucy (nee Parr) (Lillian) MAIDMENT Notice
MAIDMENT, Lillian Lucy (Lillian) (nee Parr). Born August 02, 1921. Passed away on July 15, 2020. Died peacefully at Shalom Court Rest Home aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of Norris (deceased) and Mum and great friend of her children Deb, Jenny and John, and their partners. Beloved sister of Mavis, Lulu to her children Brian, Peter, Michael, Lesley and David. Much loved Nana to Gabriel and Lily, Alexander and Grace, Olivia and Mikayla, and great grandmother of Francis and Tallula. Aunt Lillian to Harry, Rex, David and Christine Maidment and partners, and the Tucker family. Lillian's family and friends will farewell her Friday 17th July, prior to private cremation. Inquiries 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -