MAIDMENT, Lillian Lucy (Lillian) (nee Parr). Born August 02, 1921. Passed away on July 15, 2020. Died peacefully at Shalom Court Rest Home aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of Norris (deceased) and Mum and great friend of her children Deb, Jenny and John, and their partners. Beloved sister of Mavis, Lulu to her children Brian, Peter, Michael, Lesley and David. Much loved Nana to Gabriel and Lily, Alexander and Grace, Olivia and Mikayla, and great grandmother of Francis and Tallula. Aunt Lillian to Harry, Rex, David and Christine Maidment and partners, and the Tucker family. Lillian's family and friends will farewell her Friday 17th July, prior to private cremation. Inquiries 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2020