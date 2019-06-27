Home

BORDER, Lillian Jean (Jeanie) (nee Sinclair). Born January 29, 1937. Passed away on June 24, 2019. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Oakridge Villas in KeriKeri. Dearly loved wife of the late Neville. Loved mother and mother in law of Derek, Glenn, Wendy and Kellie. Sister of Pauline and the late Faye. Grandma to Kana, Matthew and Katishe. Great Grandma to Dante, Iris, Esme, Owen and Hayden. Informal memorial service to be held at 11.30am, Tuesday 2nd of July at Oakridge Villas Pavillion, 35 Cobham Road, KeriKeri.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2019
