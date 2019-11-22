|
|
|
KEENE, Lillian Jean (Lilly). Passed away peacefully on 21st November 2019 at Tasman Care home surrounded by her loving family, aged 90 years. Very much loved wife of Jim of 69 years. Adored mother of Ricky and Emilia, Gregory and Anne, Patricia and Paul, Heather, Barry and Sophie and Andrew and Elizabeth. Cherished grand mother of 16 grand children and 16 great grand children. Now at Peace with the Lord Jesus. Celebration of Lilly's life will be held in the main Chappell of The Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on 25th November 2019 at 12.30 pm, followed by a private family interment. Special thanks to all the staff of Tasman Care for their loving care. All communications to the Keene family c/o the above funeral home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019