BRYANT, Lillian Iris Lois (Iris). On 8th October, 2019; aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Richard. Loved Mum of Robyn, Paula and Hayden, John (deceased), Kaye, and the late Mark, and loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Iris' life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Friday 11th October at 2:00pm, followed by private cremation. Sincere thanks to the wonderful Carers at Tararu Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2019