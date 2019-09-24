Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian CONWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Elizabeth CONWAY

Add a Memory
Lillian Elizabeth CONWAY Notice
CONWAY, Lillian Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully at Summerset by the Park on Sunday 22 September 2019, aged 88 Years with her husband Tom by her side and surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Tom for 66 years. Loving mum of Philip and Delia. Adored nana of Travis and Elise, and dearly loved by all her brothers and sisters. Will be missed by all. A service will be held at Davis Funerals 2a Udys Road Pakuranga on Friday 27th September 2019 at 11am thereafter private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.