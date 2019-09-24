|
CONWAY, Lillian Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully at Summerset by the Park on Sunday 22 September 2019, aged 88 Years with her husband Tom by her side and surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Tom for 66 years. Loving mum of Philip and Delia. Adored nana of Travis and Elise, and dearly loved by all her brothers and sisters. Will be missed by all. A service will be held at Davis Funerals 2a Udys Road Pakuranga on Friday 27th September 2019 at 11am thereafter private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019