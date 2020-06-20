Home

Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
Lilias Drummond (Wilkins) ANDERSON

Lilias Drummond (Wilkins) ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Lilias Drummond (nee Wilkins). Of Levin (formerly of Tauranga). Passed away 18 June 2020 peacefully aged 93 years. Beloved wife of Doug. Treasured Mum of Chris and Viv, Logan and Lorraine, Libby and David, and Gareth and Jacqui. Adored grandma and great-grandma. Special friend of Kate and Mrs B. A special thanks to the staff at Levin Home for War Veterans for their care of Mum and their ongoing care of Dad. A service to celebrate Lilias' life will be held at the Levin Uniting Parish on Tuesday 23 June 2020 at 11am, followed by private cremation. I.C. Mark Ltd Levin & Otaki
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
