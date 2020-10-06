Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lilian BERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilian Mary BERRY

Add a Memory
Lilian Mary BERRY Notice
BERRY, Lilian Mary. Passed away peacefully on 4th October 2020, aged 88 years. Cherished wife of the late Stuart, and dearly loved partner of Mick. Much loved Mother to Pam Croasdale, Trish and Nigel Littlewood, and Neil (Nod) Berry. Devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother. "May she rest in peace." A celebration of Lilian's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Thursday, 8th October at 1pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Berry family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lilian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -