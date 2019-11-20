Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Founders Chapel of Remembrance
117 Rickit Street
Taupo
Lilian Jeanie Ngamihi (Jeanie) HAM


1936 - 2019
HAM, Lilian Jeanie Ngamihi (Jeanie). Born in Korohe, 8th August 1936, passed away suddenly on 13th November 2019. Known as a faithful servant of our God Jehovah and remembered as a colourful, kind and regal woman. Loving mother of Hine, Kanon, Paora, Vicki, Roz and our dude - Phil. Cherished Kui, G'ma, Nan and Aunty Jinjin to her 19 mokopuna, 12 great grandchildren and treasured nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, 20th November 2019 at 2.00pm at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo. Communications to PO Box 940, Taupo 3351.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
