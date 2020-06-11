Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
3:00 p.m.
All Souls Chapel
100 St John's Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lilian HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilian Gwen (Munro) HENDERSON

Add a Memory
Lilian Gwen (Munro) HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON, Lilian Gwen (nee Munro). On 8 June 2020 peacefully in care at St Joseph's Home and Hospital, Auckland, in her 91st year. Loving wife of the late Bruce. Much loved sister of June, Margaret and John. Loved Mother of her children Roger, Grayam, Fay, the late Robert and Andrea. Dearest Aunt to many nephews and nieces now scattered around the world. She fostered many friends over the years with her involvement with NZ Cat Fanciers, the Iris Society and, in her later years, developing her artistic skills. A service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held on Saturday June 13, at 3pm at All Souls Chapel, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank, Auckland. A private cremation will follow. No flowers please but donations to Stroke Foundation NZ will be welcomed at the service. Messages to [email protected]



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lilian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -