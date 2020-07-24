Home

Lilian Frances (nee Trotter) (Lil) DAVERN


1922 - 2020
DAVERN, Lilian Frances (Lil) (nee Trotter). Born September 03, 1922. Passed away on July 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bill, died peacefully with her daughter Lesley and son in law George by her side, in Tennessee, U.S.A. Deeply loved and respected grandmother of Stefan and great-grandmother of Ellie and Paris. Lil "Nana" was loved, adored and will be in our hearts forever. A memorial service will be announced in the near future. RIP darling Lil
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2020
