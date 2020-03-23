Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Lilian Eva (Game) RYAN

RYAN, Lilian Eva (nee Game). Lilian passed away peacefully on 21st March 2020 aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Mitchell Ryan, dearly loved Mother of Dianne, Lynda and Ross. Precious Nana of Jennifer, Naomi, Bronwyn, Stephen and Fleur. Dearest Great Nana of Emily, Thomas, Grace, Jacob, Benjamin, Rebecca, Samuel, Madison, Zoe, Liam and Pippa. A strong, beautiful woman who loved and lived for her family. So loved, so very dear, so missed. At peace, we love you. A private service has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2020
