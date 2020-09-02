Home

Lewis William (Lewis) SOPER

Lewis William (Lewis) SOPER Notice
SOPER, Lewis William (Lewis). Passed away 22 August 2020 at Lexall Care Rest Home, aged 86 years. Beloved Uncle of Ross and Mercia, Carol, Josie, Julie and Ashlee, Ian and Lisa Monteith, Peter and Julie Small and families. Uncle Lewis will be fondly remembered. Rest in Peace Uncle Lewis. The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on the Saturday 5th September 2020 at 3.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2020
