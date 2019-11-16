|
CLAY, Lewis Tilyard. Born September 17, 1939. Passed away on November 14, 2019. In his 80th year, our beloved, devoted, humble and kind husband, dad, poppa, great poppa, brother, brother in law, uncle and friend passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones. Bravely fought to the end with the same dedication and honour the he lived his life. What a privilege it is to have loved you and had you in our lives. A celebration of Lew's life will be held at Haven Falls Funeral Home, 3 View Road Henderson on Wednesday 20th November at 11:00am, followed by a private cremation. Special thanks to Nina, the staff of Hospice West Auckland, the District Health Nurses and Vision West who treated Lew with Dignity and Respect.Haven Falls Funeral Home 0800 428 363
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019