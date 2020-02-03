|
DUGGAN, Lewis Roderick (Lew). On the 31st January 2020, aged 63 years. Loved little brother of Steve and Pam, much loved father of Michelle and Marty, Jason and Jess, Cliff and Nic. Treasured grandad of 9. Lew's family wish to sincerely thank the staff of Hospice Kaipara and Dargaville Hospital for their care and support during this time. A service for Lew will be held at the Lighthouse Function Centre, 32 Mount Wesley Coast Road, Dargaville, 12.30pm Wednesday 5th February 2020, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated if donations are made direct to Hospice Kaipara, P.O Box 112, Dargaville, 0340. All communications to the Duggan family c/- P.O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 3, 2020