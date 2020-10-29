Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Church of Christ NZ
corner of Mt Albert and Dominion Roads
Lewis Raymond (Lew) BISHOP


1938 - 2020
Lewis Raymond (Lew) BISHOP Notice
BISHOP, Lewis Raymond (Lew). Born October 29, 1938. Passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020, aged almost 82. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary. Much loved father of Martin and Melissa, Malcolm and Wendy, Murray and Stephanie. Precious Grandad to Cheyanne, Tenessee, Paitten, Drew, Dylan, Isaac, Jackson, Luke and Millie. At home with the Lord he loved. Celebration of Lew's life will be held at Church of Christ NZ, corner of Mt Albert and Dominion Roads, at 12 noon on Tuesday November 3, 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020
