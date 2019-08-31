|
|
|
PROCTOR, Lewis Noel (Lew). Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Park Haven Garden Wing on Friday 30th August 2019. Loving Father of Greg, Tony, Cameron and Bradley. Grandfather of Kennedy and Harri Wade and Jaydyn and Great Grandfather of Kehlani. Son of Monty and Essie. Brother of Kathy, Lyndsay and the late Christine. Uncle of Matt, Jeremy and Tim, Christine and Kiri. A service will be held at Tipene Funerals Chapel, 24 Hill Street Onehunga on Monday 2nd September 11am, after which Lew will be taken to Pawarenga. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 3rd September in Pawarenga. Please call the funeral home for venue details.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019