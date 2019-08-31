Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis PROCTOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Noel (Lew) PROCTOR

Add a Memory
Lewis Noel (Lew) PROCTOR Notice
PROCTOR, Lewis Noel (Lew). Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Park Haven Garden Wing on Friday 30th August 2019. Loving Father of Greg, Tony, Cameron and Bradley. Grandfather of Kennedy and Harri Wade and Jaydyn and Great Grandfather of Kehlani. Son of Monty and Essie. Brother of Kathy, Lyndsay and the late Christine. Uncle of Matt, Jeremy and Tim, Christine and Kiri. A service will be held at Tipene Funerals Chapel, 24 Hill Street Onehunga on Monday 2nd September 11am, after which Lew will be taken to Pawarenga. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 3rd September in Pawarenga. Please call the funeral home for venue details.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.