KEIGHLEY, Lewis (Lew). Born October 19, 1931. Passed away on January 9, 2020. Last week we all lost a wonderful man. Sadly Lew peacefully passed away after a short illness surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed as the best friend and soulmate of Maree and a wonderful Father to Grant and Lee Keighley, Robyn and John Sokolich. Pop to Jason and Lizzy, Larelle and Daniel, Scott, Janelle and Jack, Danny and Great-Pop to Ico and Louie. Always a gentleman and a supportive friend to many. A memorial service will follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020