Lewis John (Lew) PETERS

Lewis John (Lew) PETERS Notice
PETERS, Lewis John (Lew). Passed away peacefully at Logan Campbell Retirement Village on the 15th of May 2020 aged 78. Much loved husband of the late Yvonne. Dearly loved husband of Claire. Beloved father and father-in-law of Graeme and Catherine, Raewyn, Nicky and Gus, Sharon and Bruce, and Natalie and Brendan. Adored Poppa of Nick and Jordy, Amelia and Hannah, Liam and Grace, and Lauren, Brady, and Sophie. Grateful thanks to the staff at Logan Campbell Retirement Village for their love and care of Lew. A private service will be held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2020
