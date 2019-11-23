Home

Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Pohutakawa Presbyterian Church
5 Jacobs Way,
Maraetai

Lewis James (The Laird) (Jim) KILGOUR


1934 - 2019
Lewis James (The Laird) (Jim) KILGOUR
KILGOUR, Lewis James (Jim) (The Laird). 31 October 1934-22 November 2019. Loved husband of Barbara. Loved father, step father and father-in-law of Bruce and Brenda (Marlborough Sounds), Sheryl Loveridge (New Plymouth), Milton and Pukky (Puhoi), Rhonda and Stuart Uren (Tuakau) and Jason and Teri Guest (England). Loved grandfather of Stefan, Lewis and Zoe, Chenae and Chad, Jesse and Mel, Cameron and Tamzin, Caitlyn and James, and Matthew and Thomas. Loved great grandfather of Harlie and Eevie. Friend of Paul Loveridge and many others. "A loving family man, a keen fisherman, an avid stamp collector, and a bit of a rascal" A celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Pohutakawa Presbyterian Church, 5 Jacobs Way, Maraetai, Auckland on Saturday 30th of November 2019 at 2.00pm. Private Cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
