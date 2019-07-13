Home

Lewis Charles VINCENT

Lewis Charles VINCENT Notice
VINCENT, Lewis Charles. Passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice on 12 July 2019, after a short battle with leukemia. Husband of the late Joy. Beloved partner of Diane. Loved Dad of Debbie and the late Terry and Michelle and Clarke. Loved Poppa of Shanelle, Jamie, Devon, Alex, Jesse, Zach and Emily. A service for Lew will be held at the Grange Manor Chapel, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Tuesday 16 July at 1.30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mercy Hospice would be greatly appreciated. RIP.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019
