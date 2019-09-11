|
|
|
SHARP, Lewis Charles (Lew). 11 May 1954 - 08 September 2019. Dearly loved husband of Natalie. Respected step father of Philip and Gabrielle; David and family; Michael, Susan and family; Aaron and family; Shane, Debbie and family. At peace in God's care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Heart Foundation would be appreciated. Lew's funeral service will be held at 11am, Friday 13th September, at Rotorua Methodist Church, 187 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019