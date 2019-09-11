Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis SHARP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Charles (Lew) SHARP

Add a Memory
Lewis Charles (Lew) SHARP Notice
SHARP, Lewis Charles (Lew). 11 May 1954 - 08 September 2019. Dearly loved husband of Natalie. Respected step father of Philip and Gabrielle; David and family; Michael, Susan and family; Aaron and family; Shane, Debbie and family. At peace in God's care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Heart Foundation would be appreciated. Lew's funeral service will be held at 11am, Friday 13th September, at Rotorua Methodist Church, 187 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.