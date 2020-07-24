|
McMCCONNELL, Lewis Alexander (Lewy). Suddenly at home in Ngunguru, Whangarei. Much loved son of the late Ian and Zola and brother of Lorraine. Beloved father of Adam and Casey. Adored grandfather and uncle. Lewy will be sadly missed by his family and remembered for his significant contribution to the fishing fraternity. A celebration of his life will be held at Morris and Morris funeral home 199 Kamo Road, Whangarei on Monday 27th July at 1.30pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2020