Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Franklin Park Trotting Club
Station Road
Pukekohe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester KERR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester Gordon KERR

Add a Memory
Lester Gordon KERR Notice
KERR, Lester Gordon. Passed away on 24th July 2020, aged 73 years, after many years of ill health. Most dearly loved and loving husband of Pamela, loved father of David, and loving Grandpa of Travers and Irirangi. You fought so hard to stay with us but your body had other plans, what you suffered nobody knew, you did not deserve the pain you went through, yet when asked "How are you" the answer was always "I'm good". I loved you then, I love you still, I always have and always will. Lester is at home if you would like to spend some quiet time with him, otherwise his "informal" celebration of his life will be held at the Franklin Park Trotting Club, Station Road, Pukekohe on Tuesday 28th July at 12 noon to be followed by private cremation. We would like to thank the staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital for their never failing care and comfort they gave Lester over the 14 months he was there.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lester's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -