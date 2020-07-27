|
KERR, Lester Gordon. Passed away on 24th July 2020, aged 73 years, after many years of ill health. Most dearly loved and loving husband of Pamela, loved father of David, and loving Grandpa of Travers and Irirangi. You fought so hard to stay with us but your body had other plans, what you suffered nobody knew, you did not deserve the pain you went through, yet when asked "How are you" the answer was always "I'm good". I loved you then, I love you still, I always have and always will. Lester is at home if you would like to spend some quiet time with him, otherwise his "informal" celebration of his life will be held at the Franklin Park Trotting Club, Station Road, Pukekohe on Tuesday 28th July at 12 noon to be followed by private cremation. We would like to thank the staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital for their never failing care and comfort they gave Lester over the 14 months he was there.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2020