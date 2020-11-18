Home

Leslie (Les) WOOD

Leslie (Les) WOOD Notice
WOOD, Leslie (Les). Passed away on 16 November 2020. Les joins his late wife Gaynor and leaves behind his much loved daughter Lisa, son-in-law Aaron and grandchildren Abbie and Max. A service for Les will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 21 November 2020 at 1:30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Wood family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2020
