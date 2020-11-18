|
|
|
WOOD, Leslie (Les). Passed away on 16 November 2020. Les joins his late wife Gaynor and leaves behind his much loved daughter Lisa, son-in-law Aaron and grandchildren Abbie and Max. A service for Les will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 21 November 2020 at 1:30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Wood family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2020