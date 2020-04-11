|
SIRL, Leslie William (Les). Passed away peacefully on 26 March 2020 at Gold Coast, Queensland, formerly of Whangarei, aged 61 years young. Adored husband and soulmate of Jenny. Cherished son of Betty and the late Bill. Treasured brother of Joanne and Robyn. Loved brother-in-law and friend of the late Warren and Mark. Much loved and respected son-in-law of Lorna and the late Jack. Loved brother-in-law of Sue and Grant, Peter and Tam. Much loved and special uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held on the Gold Coast followed by a celebratation in Whangarei of Les' life at a date to be advised. It's not what we write It's not what we say It's how we remember you in our own special way.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020