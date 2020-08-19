Home

Leslie William (Les) MORROW

Leslie William (Les) MORROW Notice
MORROW, Leslie William (Les). On 17th August 2020, peacefully, with his loving family at his side. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of Valmai. Loved Dad of Raewyn, Gordon, Deborah, Cheryl, Donna, Paula and Sara (Stephen deceased). Special father-in-law to John, Jason and Dave. Amazing and loved Grandad and Great Grandad. 'Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.' A private graveside service is to be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2020
