DOBSON, Leslie William (Les). At Tokoroa Hospital on 18th June 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Nalda. Beloved father of Kathryn and Peter, and dearest grandfather (Tapa) of Belinda and Matthew. "Ever remembered, we will miss those stories and witticisms." A service for Les will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel on Thursday 27th June at 11 a.m. followed by private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
