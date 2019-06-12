Home

Leslie William (Les) BREARS

Leslie William (Les) BREARS Notice
BREARS, Leslie William (Les). Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on Tuesday, 11th June 2019, aged 71 years. Loved Husband and soul mate of Christine. Loved father of Ruahui, Christopher and Kelly, Quentin and Mere, Marcus and Aylene, Loving Grandad to Jemma, Ella, Eden, Te Kaha, Niwa, Ihaia, Mason and Tyla and a best mate to his four legged friends Bessie and Summer. Les will be laying at his home at 27 Golf Road, Taumarunui. A Service for Les will be held at Christ Church, (Anglican) Manuaute St, Taumarunui Friday, 14th June at 11.00 am followed by interment at the Taumarunui Cemetery. Communications to the above address. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
