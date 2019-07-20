Home

Leslie Stewart (Les) SWETMAN

Leslie Stewart (Les) SWETMAN Notice
SWETMAN, Leslie Stewart (Les). Born 10 August 1947. Passed peacefully in the presence of family at Radius Matua at 3.45pm, 17 July 2019. Much loved husband of Doreen, father and grandad of Richard, Mark, Anna and Isaac. Brother to Elva (deceased), Alan and Rosie, Graeme and Gloria. Brother-in-law to Barbara, Carol and Ian. Special thanks to Waipuna Hospice and Radius Matua for their care. A funeral service will be held at St Peters in the City, Spring Street Tauranga on Tuesday 23 July at 1.30pm. Communication to the Swetman Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019
