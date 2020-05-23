|
WONG, Leslie Stephen. Suddenly and unexpectedly on 21 May, 2020 at home. Aged 58. Dearly loved husband of Beth. Loved father of Samantha, Steve, Joshua, Gabriel and the late Simon. Father-in-law of Dave, Natalie and Elyse. Grandad of Isabella and Sienna; Weston; Adelyn, Pippa and Grace. Loved Son of Jeanne and the late Samuel Wong; and son-in- law of Joan Masters. Brother of Daniel and brother- in-law of Vivian, Jean, Colin, Paul. Philippians 3:7-14 In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, attendance by invitation only. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date - to be confirmed. All communications to the Wong family, c/-PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020