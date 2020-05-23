Home

WONG, Leslie Stephen. Suddenly and unexpectedly on 21 May, 2020 at home. Aged 58. Dearly loved husband of Beth. Loved father of Samantha, Steve, Joshua, Gabriel and the late Simon. Father-in-law of Dave, Natalie and Elyse. Grandad of Isabella and Sienna; Weston; Adelyn, Pippa and Grace. Loved Son of Jeanne and the late Samuel Wong; and son-in- law of Joan Masters. Brother of Daniel and brother- in-law of Vivian, Jean, Colin, Paul. Philippians 3:7-14 In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, attendance by invitation only. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date - to be confirmed. All communications to the Wong family, c/-PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020
