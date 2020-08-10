|
SIMPSON, Leslie (Les). On Friday, 7th August 2020, suddenly, at his home. Aged 91 years. Very dearly loved husband for 66 years of Colleen. Loved father and father in law of Cushla and Phil, David and Paula, Paul and Sharon, Suzanne, Yvette and Lindsay, and Michele and adored grandad of his 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Les' life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Red Beach on Wednesday, the 12th of August 2020 at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be made online at https://donate. heartfoundation.org.nz Our grateful thanks to Dr Chris Benton for his wonderful care and support of Les.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020