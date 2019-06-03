|
SUTTON, Leslie Richard (Les). On 30 May 2019, age 95 years, at Northbridge Retirement Home, Auckland. A loving husband of the late Alma. Dearly loved father of Jean and partner Dave, Richard and Leah; and the late Jim. Granddad to 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 5 June at 12.30pm, followed by interment at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2019
