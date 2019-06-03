Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie SUTTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Richard (Les) SUTTON

Notice Condolences

Leslie Richard (Les) SUTTON Notice
SUTTON, Leslie Richard (Les). On 30 May 2019, age 95 years, at Northbridge Retirement Home, Auckland. A loving husband of the late Alma. Dearly loved father of Jean and partner Dave, Richard and Leah; and the late Jim. Granddad to 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 5 June at 12.30pm, followed by interment at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.