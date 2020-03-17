|
|
|
PICKFORD,
Leslie Noel (Les).
Peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on 16th March, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Bronwen, partner and friend of Lyn, beloved father of Lee and Michael, Geoffrey and Debbie, and treasured grandad of Hayley, Daniel, Matthew; Samantha and Noelle.
Friends and family are welcome to a celebration of Les' life at the Mercury Bay Game Fishing Club, 12 Esplanade, Whitianga on Monday 23rd March at 1:00pm, followed by interment in the Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead on Tuesday 24th March at 1:00pm.
'Special thanks to Dr. Dan, District Nurses, Hospice and Cancer Society of Whitianga, for the love and support over the last few weeks'.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020