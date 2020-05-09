Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Leslie Philip BILLING

Leslie Philip BILLING Notice
BILLING, Leslie Philip. Passed away peacefully at Selwyn Village, Point Chevalier on May 2, 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan for 66 years. Loved father of Brian and Sharon, Graeme and Jenny, David and Celia, Lorraine and Brian. Loved brother of Vivienne and Bill (deceased). Loving Grandfather to all his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A private family service has been held. A memorial service for Les will be held at a later date.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
