BILLING, Leslie Philip. Passed away peacefully at Selwyn Village, Point Chevalier on May 2, 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan for 66 years. Loved father of Brian and Sharon, Graeme and Jenny, David and Celia, Lorraine and Brian. Loved brother of Vivienne and Bill (deceased). Loving Grandfather to all his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A private family service has been held. A memorial service for Les will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020