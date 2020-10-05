Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Kereone Rugby Club Rooms, Campbell Park
Thames Street
Morrinsville
View Map
Leslie Neil. LIPSCOMBE

Leslie Neil. LIPSCOMBE Notice
LIPSCOMBE, Leslie Neil. known as (Neil and Lippy) of Papamoa, passed away on 1 October 2020 at Waikato Hospital aged 83 years. Devoted husband and best friend of Noleen for 60 years. Adored father and father-in- law of Marlene and Geoff, Peter and Heather, Carl and Susan. He was "LIPPY" to 10 Grandchildren and their partners, and to 9 Great Grandchildren. "Lippy was one of a kind who lived for his family. His amazing sense of humour would bring a smile to all." A service for Lippy will be held at the Kereone Rugby Club Rooms, Campbell Park, Thames Street, Morrinsville, on Wednesday, 7 October 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Tauranga, PO Box 2387, Tauranga 3144, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Lipscombe family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2020
