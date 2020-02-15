Home

Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Beit Olam Prayer House, Waikumete Cemetery
4128 Great North Road
Glen Eden, Auckland
SANDERS, Leslie Nathan Vogel (Les). Sadly passed away 14 February 2020, aged 83 years. Loved brother of David, twin of John (Canada) and brother- in-law of Georgina. Adored uncle of Nicole (and Steve), Lisa (and Selwyn), Rebecca (and Jeff). Great uncle to Jakob, Eve, Reuben, Olly, Jaxon, and Naomi. A Service will be held at the Beit Olam Prayer House, Waikumete Cemetery, 4128 Great North Road, Glen Eden, Auckland 12 Noon Sunday 16th February 2020, prior to internment in the Cemetery. No flowers please.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
