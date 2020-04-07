Home

Leslie Mervin ATKINSON

Leslie Mervin ATKINSON Notice
ATKINSON, Leslie Mervin. Passed away peacefully April 5, 2020 aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Evelyn. Loved and respected father of Marc and Brett, father-in-law to Debi, Carol and the late and forever-loved Dale, and treasured Poppa of Matthew. Due to current restrictions a private cremation has been held, and a celebration of Les's life will be held when future circumstances allow. Heartfelt thanks to the team at the Bruce McLaren Retirement Village for their care and support of Les across recent months. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Auckland would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
