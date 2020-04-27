Home

Leslie John (Shakey) WILLIAMS

Leslie John (Shakey) WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, Leslie John (Shakey). Born 28th March 1951, passed away peacefully at home with his wife on 25th April 2020, aged 69 years. Loved husband of Maryanne and step-dad of Julieanne, Chris and Blain, much loved papa of Kodi, Mackenzie, Jayden, Jamielee, Vinnie, Quaylin, Reeve and father-in-law of Maria, Shane and Angela. Father of Ash, Darlene, Caribe and Travis (deceased). Loved brother of Alan and Muriel, and loved friend of Dave Nganeko, Peter Birch, Phil Hira, Lawrie Smith, Dave Farrelly and Kevin Bradley. You will be forever missed by us all xxoo.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2020
