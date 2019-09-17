Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie WAKEFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie John WAKEFIELD

Add a Memory
Leslie John WAKEFIELD Notice
WAKEFIELD, Leslie John. Service number P45898. 24 June 1953 - 15 September 2019. Beloved son of the late Ruiha Wakefield (nee Kake) and Alexander (Ben) John Fraser Wakefield. Loved brother of Eliza, the late Marion, Alex, David (Bo) and Vicki. Devoted Dad to Lisa, Rebecca and Stephen. Father in Law to Thomas, the late Sheridan and Alanah. Much loved Koro of Talisa, Hineari, Spencer, Abrael, Orion, Maia, Moses, Kealan, Angel, Kaiya, Corbyn, Walker, Preston and Great Koro to Noah and Avaya. Our Dad died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving whanau after battling a short but aggressive illness like the courageous soldier he was. Holding the hands of his beloved girls, Dad took his place with his Tupuna in the Mighty House of our Lord. Until we meet again, from here to heaven Dad, our love to you we send. Les will lay at Pehiaweri Marae. Service at 10am Wednesday 18 September.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.