BRADLEY, Leslie John (Les). 22 November 1948 - 22 October 2019 Passed away peacefully, surrpunded by his loving family after a battle braverly fought. Dearly loved husband of Jigs, for 50 years, and gentle loving father of Karla and Colin; Wendy and Lee; Paula and Tony. Adored Poppa of Evannah, Jacob, Brandon, Rebekah, Adyn, Coby, Israel and Boston. A service will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, corner of Kamo Rd and Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei on Friday 25th October 2019 at 12pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019